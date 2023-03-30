Dodgers send Luke Williams, Drew Avans, Hunter Feduccia, Tayler Scott to Triple-A

The Dodgers final cuts of spring training as they finalized their opening day roster was to send four non-roster invitees to the minors. Outfielder Drew Avans, utility man Luke Williams, catcher Hunter Feduccia, and pitcher Tayler Scott made it all the way to the end of spring training before getting reassigned.

All four players are on the preliminary roster for Triple-A Oklahoma City, which opens its season on Friday night.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a roster!



Here is the squad who will get it all started tomorrow night!



Get to know the team https://t.co/QSKii5DH8F pic.twitter.com/eupk1TP4Fs — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) March 30, 2023

Avans tied for the team lead with 24 games played in Cactus League play, filling in at all three outfield spots in reserve, including playing on each of the last 18 days in which the Dodgers had a game in Arizona. Avans, who turns 27 in June, hit .282/.379/.426 with a 106 wRC+ and 40 stolen bases for Triple-A Oklahoma City. During spring training, Avans hit .200/.342/.300.

Feduccia got a lot of time behind the plate this spring, especially when Will Smith and Austin Barnes were playing in the World Baseball Classic. Feduccia caught 17 games this spring, and five of his eight hits were for extra bases (three doubles, home run, triple), hitting .348/.483/.696 in 29 plate appearances.

Williams also played 24 games, seeing time at shortstop and third base this spring, and he’s played left field, second base, and limited time in right field and first base in the majors the last two seasons. Williams, who was claimed off waivers from the Marlins in November, then non-tendered by the Dodgers 10 days later before re-signing a minor league deal in February, had just seven hits in 46 at-bats this spring, though one was a home run on Monday in Anaheim.

Scott led the Dodgers with 10 games pitched this spring, allowing seven runs (six earned) in nine innings, with 9⅔ strikeouts and seven walks.