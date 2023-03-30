Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks opening day, series info & pitching matchups

Opening day is finally here, with a full slate of 15 games across Major League Baseball on Thursday. The Dodgers opening day is actually opening night, facing the Diamondbacks in the first of a four-game weekend series at Dodger Stadium.

Julio Urías starts for the Dodgers on Thursday night, the first opening day start of his career, kicking off his final season before what could be a ridiculously lucrative free agent market this coming offseason.

The Dodgers split up the two left-handers in their starting rotation, pushing Clayton Kershaw to the third game of the series on Saturday, with Dustin May starting Friday and Noah Syndergaard on Sunday.

Last season, the Dodgers were 14-5 against the D-backs, winning seven of nine games in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have won 10 of their last 12 opening day games, and 12 of the last 15. Los Angeles is 4-0 all-time against the Diamondbacks on opening day, with the last such win coming in 2019, when the Dodgers hit a record eight home runs in a 12-5 triumph. Four of the six Dodgers who homered in that game are no longer with the team, though Max Muncy and Austin Barnes remain.

David Peralta singled and scored in that opening day game for Arizona, and is now the Dodgers regular left fielder against right-handed pitchers.

SportsNet LA will televise all four games of this opening series. Saturday’s game will also be shown on MLB Network, at least for folks outside of the local markets.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks series info

Thursday, 7:10 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Zac Gallen

SportsNet LA

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Dustin May vs. Merrill Kelly

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Madison Bumgarner

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

Noah Syndergaard vs. Zach Davies

SportsNet LA