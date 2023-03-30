A look at the new food items at Dodger Stadium in 2023

We all have our traditions when it comes to food at the ballpark. Dodger Dogs have their nostalgic pull (remember, always get grilled ones), and you could always bring in food from Philippe’s, Guisados, Bay Cities Deli, and the like. But for today, we’ll focus on some of the new food items available this year at Dodger Stadium.

Many of the new items that will be on hand for Dodgers games were featured this weekend on CBS Los Angeles, introduced by Christine Gerriets, executive chef at Dodger Stadium.

There are three new cheesesteaks on the field level, at the appropriately-named LA Cheesesteak stand:

Philly cheesesteak sandwich (amoroso roll, Cheese Whiz, sautéed beef)

Wild mushroom Philly sandwich (amoroso roll, mushroom blend, provolone cheese)

Philly chicken sandwich (amoroso roll, sautéed chicken, Kraft mayo, provolone cheese)

Also on the field level, the Flamin’ Hot Corner stand has a hot link corn dog, which is a chipotle sausage hand dipped in corn batter, cheese sauce, and hot Cheeto dust. If food on a stick is your bag, there’s also fried cheesesteak on a stick on both the field (Dunkin’ stand) and reserved (Trolley Treats stand) levels. That’s a New-York-style cheesecake hand dipped in tempura batter, topped with powdered sugar raspberry sauce.

There’s a new LA Grille stand on the field level with a Mediterranean flair, with these items:

Mediterranean chicken bowl (marinated chicken, basmati rice, diced tomatoes, cucumber salad, hummus, tzatziki, shredded red cabbage salad)

Mediterranean falafel bowl (falafel, basmati rice, diced tomatoes, cucumber salad, hummus, tzatziki, shredded red cabbage salad)

Greek Fries (crinkle cut fries, gyro meat, feta cream sauce, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, sliced red onions, pepperoncini, feta cheese)

The center field pavilion has two new items.

At the Think Blue BBQ stand, there’s a new platter with a half-of rack smoked pork ribs, smoked half chicken, smoked brisket, and mac and cheese, along with cornbread, fresh corn, baked beans.

At the Taqueria stand, they’ve added potato taquitos, with a 6-inch tortilla, mashed potatoes, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, charred jalapeño aioli, and queso fresco.

On the loge level, Dodger Deli added a chicken pesto panini, with sliced marinated chicken, herb aioli, sliced tomatoes, and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread.

At the Fan Fare stand on the reserved level, there’s a new chicken sandwich, with grilled chicken, leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli, on a potato bun.