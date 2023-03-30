 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

Opening day 2023: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Devin Csigi
The Dodgers play the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on opening day, March 30, 2023. Julio Urías gets the start, the first opening day start of his career.

8 Total Updates Since
Mar 24, 2023, 9:24am PDT