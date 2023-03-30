Opening day 2023: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

The Dodgers play the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on opening day, March 30, 2023. Julio Urías gets the start, the first opening day start of his career.
Mar 24, 2023, 9:24am PDT
March 30
Will Smith, James Outman lead Dodgers on opening day
Will Smith had three hits and drove in four, and rookie James Outman homered in the Dodgers’ win over the Diamondbacks on opening day at Dodger Stadium.
March 30
Opening day game chat
The Dodgers play the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on opening day.
March 30
James Outman’s first Dodger Stadium game is an opening day start
Dodgers rookie James Outman starts in center field on opening day against the Diamondbacks. It’s just the fifth career major league game for Outman, and his first-ever game at Dodger Stadium.
March 30
Breaking down Zac Gallen, the Dodgers’ opening day opponent
A closer look at Diamondbacks ace pitcher Zac Gallen, who will face the Dodgers on opening day at Dodger Stadium.
March 30
Dodgers vs. D-backs opening series info
The Dodgers open the season with four games against the Diamondbacks. Here’s relevant info for opening day and the first series of the 2023 regular season.
March 29
Opening day ceremonial first pitches: Fernando, Orel, Gagné
The Dodgers will have former Cy Young Award winners Fernando Valenzuela, Orel Hershiser, Eric Gagné throw ceremonial first pitches before their opening day game against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
March 25
Urías starts opening day: ‘He’s earned it’
More on Julio Urías earning his first career opening day start, plus other Dodgers roster tidbits, including Ryan Pepiot named the fifth starter, James Outman forcing his way onto the roster, and more.
March 24
Julio Urías will start opening day
The Dodgers named Julio Urías the opening day starter for the 2023 season, honoring the left-hander who led the National League in ERA in 2022 and received Cy Young Award votes in each of the last two seasons.