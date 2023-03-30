 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening day game chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Opening day is finally here. The games count now, with the Dodgers starting things off against the Diamondbacks.

Julio Urías is making his first career opening day start. Zac Gallen starts for the D-backs.

Rookies Miguel Vargas and James Outman are starting for the Dodgers at second base and center field, respectively.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups

D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos
Lewis DH Betts RF
Marte (S) 2B Freeman (L) 1B
Guerriel Jr. LF Smith C
Walker 1B Muncy (L) 3B
Longoria 3B Martinez DH
Ahmed SS Peralta (L) LF
Carroll (L) CF Vargas 2B
Moreno C Outman (L) CF
McCarthy (L) RF Rojas SS
Julio Urías vs. Zac Gallen on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. D-backs
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

