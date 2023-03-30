Opening day game chat

Opening day is finally here. The games count now, with the Dodgers starting things off against the Diamondbacks.
Julio Urías is making his first career opening day start. Zac Gallen starts for the D-backs.
Rookies Miguel Vargas and James Outman are starting for the Dodgers at second base and center field, respectively.
Dodgers/D-backs lineups
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|D-backs
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Lewis
|DH
|Betts
|RF
|Marte (S)
|2B
|Freeman (L)
|1B
|Guerriel Jr.
|LF
|Smith
|C
|Walker
|1B
|Muncy (L)
|3B
|Longoria
|3B
|Martinez
|DH
|Ahmed
|SS
|Peralta (L)
|LF
|Carroll (L)
|CF
|Vargas
|2B
|Moreno
|C
|Outman (L)
|CF
|McCarthy (L)
|RF
|Rojas
|SS
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. D-backs
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
