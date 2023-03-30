Opening day game chat

Opening day is finally here. The games count now, with the Dodgers starting things off against the Diamondbacks.

Julio Urías is making his first career opening day start. Zac Gallen starts for the D-backs.

Rookies Miguel Vargas and James Outman are starting for the Dodgers at second base and center field, respectively.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs Pos Dodgers Pos Lewis DH Betts RF Marte (S) 2B Freeman (L) 1B Guerriel Jr. LF Smith C Walker 1B Muncy (L) 3B Longoria 3B Martinez DH Ahmed SS Peralta (L) LF Carroll (L) CF Vargas 2B Moreno C Outman (L) CF McCarthy (L) RF Rojas SS

Game info