How to watch and follow the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers in 2023

Not only did Major League Baseball start its season this week, but Triple-A will as well, with both the Pacific Coast League and International League opening things on Friday.

Oklahoma City, the Dodgers’ affiliate in Triple-A, begins its season on Friday night at home against the Tacoma Rainiers, a Mariners affiliate.

Double-A Tulsa and Low-A Rancho Cucamonga begin their seasons on Thursday, April 6, with High-A Great Lakes opening its season one day later.

The most comprehensive way to follow the Dodgers four full-season affiliates is through MiLB.tv, a paid subscription service.

For Oklahoma City specifically, all 75 of its home games will be streamed for free on the Bally Sports app.

In addition to listening to OKC games for free using MiLB Gameday Audio, their games are streamed live on 1340 The Game.

You can also follow a few folks on Twitter for useful information about the team:

Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) is the team’s play-by-play broadcaster and director of communications. I interviewed him back in January.

Lisa Johnson (@lcolonnojohnson) is the communications manager for OKC

The Oklahoma City Dodgers team account is @okc_dodgers.

The OKC 2023 media guide is available online

Here is the Oklahoma City preliminary opening day roster:

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a roster!



Here is the squad who will get it all started tomorrow night!



Get to know the team https://t.co/QSKii5DH8F pic.twitter.com/eupk1TP4Fs — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) March 30, 2023

Michael Grove, who was in the mix for the Dodgers’ fifth-starter rotation spot before getting optioned to the minors, was originally scheduled to start the season opener for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday. But he was called up the majors instead on Thursday when Ryan Pepiot landed on the injured list with a left oblique strain.

That means Gavin Stone, one of the Dodgers top two pitching prospects, and who wowed during spring training with 14 strikeouts in 6⅔ innings, will start Friday for Oklahoma City.

Travis Barbary has been the manager in Oklahoma City since 2019. His staff this year includes hitting coach Manny Burriss and pitching coach Justin DeFratus as holdovers, plus newcomer Doug Mathis, also a pitching coach, who was on the Rangers’ major league staff the last three seasons, plus bench coach Chris Gutierrez, who held the same position in Double-A Tulsa the previous two seasons.

Triple-A Oklahoma City opening day info