March 31: Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 1

The Dodgers lost to the Diamondbacks on Friday, March 31 at Dodger Stadium, despite seven shutout innings from Dustin May.
March 31
Dodgers waste Dustin May’s gem, lose late to D-backs
Dustin May pitched seven scoreless innings in the longest start of his career, but the Diamondbacks scored twice off the bullpen to beat the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
-
March 31
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game II chat
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks play on Friday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
-
March 31
Balancing needing Will Smith in the lineup & keeping him fresh
How the Dodgers plan to find off days for catcher Will Smith, one of their best hitters, to keep him fresh. Plus the tentative plan for Tony Gonsolin, who could face hitters next week, and how Michael Grove and the fifth-starter spot might be used.
-
March 30
Dodgers vs. D-backs opening series info
The Dodgers open the season with four games against the Diamondbacks. Here’s relevant info for opening day and the first series of the 2023 regular season.