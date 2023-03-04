The Dodgers without Gavin Lux

The weekly podcast for True Blue LA, hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch, bringing you Dodgers news, analysis, humor, and more, including Questions from Craig Minami.

On this week’s episode of The Lineup with True Blue LA podcast, we talk about the devastating injury to Gavin Lux, and how much of a bummer it is that the Dodgers shortstop is out for the year.

We also look at the domino effect of Lux being out, with Miguel Rojas taking over regular duties at shortstop, plus Chris Taylor moving back into more of a utility role, which in turn opens up outfield playing time. So if the Dodgers do decide to bring someone else on board, the have the flexibility that the potential new addition doesn’t necessarily need to play shortstop.

Also on this episode, a look at some highlights from the first week of spring training games, lots of Dodgers opening day shortstop trivia, and with the current cold weather, some soup discussion.

Thanks as always to our fabulous partner Brian Salvatore for his production work behind the scenes.

