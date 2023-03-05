World Baseball Classic schedule, as it relates to the Dodgers

The World Baseball Classic starts this week, with several Dodgers players set to participate.

Clayton Kershaw and Miguel Rojas were both originally scheduled to participate in the tournament, but both dropped out — Kershaw for reported insurance issues, and Rojas to spend more time in Dodgers camp now that he’s the regular starting shortstop. Ten Dodgers are participating in the WBC, including seven players on the 40-man roster.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic includes 20 teams, split into four pools. The Dodgers have at least one player in each pool.

Pool A will be played in Taichung, Taiwan, and includes Panama, with minor league outfielder Jose Ramos.

Pool B is in Tokyo, Japan, and among the teams in that group is Australia, with minor league pitcher Liam Doolan.

Pool C is the most Dodgers-centric group, with group games at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Dodgers are represented on Team USA (Mookie Betts and Will Smith, plus third base coach Dino Ebel, Ron Porterfield on the medical staff, and Brandon McDaniel on the strength team), Mexico (Julio Urías, Austin Barnes), Canada (Freddie Freeman), and Great Britain (Trayce Thompson).

Pool D is at loanDepot Park in Miami, with two Dodgers to watch. David Peralta will play for Venezuela, and non-roster pitcher Adam Kolarek is on Team Israel.

The very first game of the World Baseball Classic does not involve any Dodgers, but takes place in Pool A in Taiwan, when Cuba plays The Netherlands on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. PT on FS1.

Here is the schedule of every game potentially involving a Dodgers player, at least through pool play (all times Pacific).

Wednesday, March 8

3 a.m.: Panama vs. Taiwan (FS2)

7 p.m.: Australia vs. Korea (FS1)

8 p.m.: Panama vs. Netherlands (FS2)

Thursday, March 9

8:30 p.m.: Cuba vs. Panama (FS1)

Friday, March 10

7 p.m.: China vs. Australia (FS2)

8 p.m.: Panama vs. Italy (FS1)

Saturday, March 11

11:30 a.m.: Colombia vs. Mexico (an expected Urías start) (Fox)

4 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela (FS1)

7 p.m.: Great Britain vs. United States (Fox)

Joe Davis and John Smoltz, with reporter Ken Rosenthal will call the USA-Great Britain game for Fox.

Sunday, March 12

3 a.m.: Japan vs. Australia (FS1)

9 a.m.: Nicaragua vs. Israel (FS2)

12 p.m.: Great Britain vs. Canada (FS1)

4 p.m.: Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico (FS1)

7 p.m.: Mexico vs. United States (FS1)

8 p.m.: Australia vs. Czech Republic (FS2)

Monday, March 13

12 p.m.: Colombia vs. Great Britain (FS2)

4 p.m.: Israel vs. Puerto Rico (FS1)

7 p.m.: Canada vs. United States (FS1)

Tuesday, March 14

9 a.m.: Nicaragua vs. Venezuela (FS2)

12 p.m.: Canada vs. Colombia (FS2)

4 p.m.: Israel vs. Dominican Republic (FS1)

7 p.m.: Great Britain vs. Mexico (FS1)

Wednesday, March 15

9 a.m.: Venezuela vs. Israel (FS2)

12 p.m.: Mexico vs. Canada (FS2)

7 p.m.: United States vs. Colombia (FS1)

The top two teams from each pool advance to the second round, which will be played in Miami from March 15-18. The semifinals are from March 19-20, with the championship game on Tuesday, March 21.