Dodgers notes: Miguel Rojas, Diego Cartaya, new MLB rules

Now thrust into a larger role than expected, though one he was used to the last half-decade in Miami, Miguel Rojas was profiled by Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, including the shortstop’s line of custom cleats. “It’s how I express my personality,” Rojas told Harris. “If I feel good and I look good, I’m gonna be out there with a lot of confidence. It’s not gonna dictate what I’m gonna be as a player. But it definitely makes me feel better.”

Catcher Diego Cartaya was unsurprisingly selected as the Dodgers top power-hitting prospect at MLB Pipeline, with Sam Dykstra comparing him to Royals catcher Salvador Perez, calling the 21-year-old Cartaya “a more advanced hitter than Perez at the same stage of their careers.”

Along with the Dodgers’ top-30 prospects list at MLB Pipeline unveiled this week, Jim Callis at MLB.com wrote more in depth about the system, including prospects with the best tools.

With MLB and the Players Association currently in talks for a collective bargaining agreement for minor league players, which will codify minimum wages for players outside 40-man rosters, Evan Drellich at The Athletic wonders why the league is lobbying to exempt minor leaguers from minimum wage laws in both Florida and Arizona.

While the pitch timer, larger bases, and defense shift restrictions are new this year to major league baseball, J.P. Hoornstra at the Los Angeles Daily News talked with folks in Triple-A, who already experienced a season of these rules and their effects.

Jesse Sanchez at MLB.com wrote about his son Mateo, and how now-Blue Jays outfielder helped him with his stuttering.