Dodgers vs. Padres spring training game information

The Dodgers host the Padres on Monday afternoon at Camelback Ranch. San Diego is the first team the Dodgers will have played twice in Cactus League play this season.

It’s the last of two spring meetings between the two division rivals this exhibition season. During the regular season, the first time the Dodgers and Padres play is May 5-7 at Petco Park in San Diego. The final game of that weekend series will be exclusively televised on ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball.’

Noah Syndergaard starts for the Dodgers on Monday, his second appearance this spring. Nick Martinez starts for the Padres.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

The television broadcast will be simulcast on KLAC AM 570 radio.

Game info