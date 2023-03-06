Dodgers make first roster cuts of spring training

The Dodgers on Monday made their first roster cuts of spring training, sending nine players to the minors, the day before the first official workout on the minors league side of camp at Camelback Ranch.

None of the first cuts were on the 40-man roster. All were non-roster invitees, with pitchers Dylan Covey, Robbie Erlin, Bryan Hudson, James Jones, Landon Knack, Nick Nastrini, Nick Robertson, and Jordan Yamamoto, plus outfielder Yusniel Díaz were reassigned to minor league camp.

Seven of the eight pitchers sent down all pitched at least twice thus far in spring training. Nastrini, the Dodgers’ fourth-round draft pick out of UCLA in 2021, hadn’t yet appeared in a Cactus League game. Nastrini was ranked the 54th-best prospect in MLB by Baseball Prospectus, and was one of seven prospects named among the top 10 in the Dodgers system by each of Baseball America, BP, ESPN, FanGraphs, MLB Pipeline, and The Athletic.

Díaz played in only two spring training games, both as designated hitter. He had an RBI single on a busy Sunday against the White Sox, after hitting a home run in a B game on the back fields earlier that morning.

These cuts leave 59 players in Dodgers camp, including 28 pitchers and 31 position players. The active players still include Gavin Lux, Alex Reyes, and Daniel Hudson, who are all expected to open the season on the injured list.

Among the non-roster invitees still in camp are eight pitchers and 11 position players.