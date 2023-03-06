Yusniel Díaz had a busy Sunday in Dodgers camp

It wasn’t quite Joel Youngblood territory, but Dodgers non-roster invitee Yusniel Díaz homered in a B game on the backfields at Camelback Ranch on Sunday, then entered the Cactus League game in the seventh inning and delivered an RBI single.
We have a Yusniel Díaz sighting. He just crushed a three-run homer in the Dodgers B-game against the White Sox— Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) March 5, 2023
Díaz on Sunday got hits in two different games in two parks on the same day.
The latter single was just the third spring training game for Díaz this year, both coming as the designated hitter. Three games is tied for the fewest among healthy non-catchers in big league camp, and a reminder that roster cuts could be coming soon.
Tuesday’s off day comes on the same day minor league camp starts on the other side of Camelback Ranch.
Links
- Juan Toribio’s latest opening day roster prediction at MLB.com had both Jason Heyward and James Outman making the team. Both homered Saturday night in Surprise, and Outman delivered a run-scoring triple off the top of the wall on Sunday.
- Speaking of Heyward, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register wrote about the outfielder’s new swing and his longstanding friendship with Freddie Freeman.
- Trayce Thompson is looking to build off last year’s success, telling Plunkett of the Orange County Register, “I know I’m capable of playing every day. … But If you want to be an everyday player, especially for the Dodgers, you’ve got to have quality at-bats every single day. You can’t have these peaks and valleys like I felt I had last year.”
- Here’s more from Clayton Kershaw on his three innings in a B game on Sunday morning:
.@ClaytonKersh22 breaks down feeling healthy and confident during the B Game and ready for his #DodgersST debut pic.twitter.com/UgqhEJ5GtK— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 6, 2023
Loading comments...