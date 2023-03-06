Yusniel Díaz had a busy Sunday in Dodgers camp

It wasn’t quite Joel Youngblood territory, but Dodgers non-roster invitee Yusniel Díaz homered in a B game on the backfields at Camelback Ranch on Sunday, then entered the Cactus League game in the seventh inning and delivered an RBI single.

We have a Yusniel Díaz sighting. He just crushed a three-run homer in the Dodgers B-game against the White Sox — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) March 5, 2023

Díaz on Sunday got hits in two different games in two parks on the same day.

The latter single was just the third spring training game for Díaz this year, both coming as the designated hitter. Three games is tied for the fewest among healthy non-catchers in big league camp, and a reminder that roster cuts could be coming soon.

Tuesday’s off day comes on the same day minor league camp starts on the other side of Camelback Ranch.

