Tony Gonsolin scratched from start with sprained ankle

A pair of Dodgers pitchers suffered injuries on Monday at Camelback Ranch, one in the morning and another during the game against the Padres.

Tony Gonsolin sprained his left ankle during morning workouts on the backfields, and won’t make his scheduled start on Wednesday, per reporters on site in Arizona.

Tony Gonsolin has a sprained left ankle, the #Dodgers announced



He’s day-to-day, but won’t pitch Wednesday



Gonsolin rolled his ankle during fielding drills this morning. When he left the facility, he was noticeably limping and had the ankle wrapped — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) March 6, 2023

Dave Roberts said Gonsolin likely won’t throw for a day or two, but he’s built up to the point where Opening Day shouldn’t be in jeopardy if his ankle responds as expected. https://t.co/V8KtnSOhab — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 6, 2023

Gonsolin pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings last Friday against the Angels, striking out two and working around three hits and two walks in his first start of the spring. During that game, Gonsolin alluded to his forearm strain that wiped out the final six weeks of what was an otherwise fantastic regular season.

“I just want to stay healthy the whole season, honestly,” Gonsolin told Kirsten Watson on that SportsNet LA broadast. “The results will take care of themselves. I want to go from start to finish last year.”

During Monday’s spring training game against the Padres, reliever Justin Bruihl left the game with back spasms after pitching to just two batters in the ninth inning. The left-hander faced two batters and threw five pitches, the last of which hit San Diego left fielder Tyler Kohlwey.

After the pitch, Bruihl walked around the mound and was visited by manager Dave Roberts and a team trainer before exiting the game. The injury doesn’t seem serious, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.