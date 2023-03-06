Solid performances in Dodger win over Padres

The Dodgers won their third straight game and continued their unbeaten streak to six on Monday afternoon with a 8-3 win over the visiting Padres on Monday afternoon.

Solid outings for Syndergaard, May and Stone

Noah Syndergaard made his first start for the Dodgers and he did not allow a runner on base, retiring all nine batters in his three innings of work. He also had two strikeouts.

Dustin May followed with another three scoreless innings, May did give up a hit and a walk while striking out three.

Gavin Stone struck out two of the three batters he faced in the eighth inning.

Dodgers score six runs in the second inning

The Dodgers sent men up in the second inning and they scored six runs. Miguel Rojas was the star batter of the day, his two-run double started the scoring. Freddie Freeman also drove in two with double later that inning.

Rojas would also hit his first home run this spring, a solo shot that make the score 7-0.

Along with Rojas, Will Smith and Max Muncy also had two hits on Monday.

Roster update

After the game, the Dodgers announced that they had assigned pitchers Dylan Covey, Landon Knack, Robbie Erlin, Nick Nastrini, Bryan Hudson, Jordan Yamamoto, Nick Robertson and James Jones to minor league camp. The Dodges also assigned outfielder Yusniel Díaz to minor league camp.

Next game will be on Wednesday

The Dodgers have their first of two scheduled off-days tomorrow. They are not scheduled to play until Wednesday at 5:05 p.m. PST when the Seattle Mariners visit Camelback Ranch.