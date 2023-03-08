Dodgers vs. Mariners spring training game information

After their first off day of spring training, the Dodgers are back in action against the Mariners on Wednesday at Camelback Ranch. The 5:05 p.m. PT start is the second of six night games during the Arizona portion of the Dodgers spring schedule.

This is the first of two meetings between the Dodgers and Mariners this spring, with the two teams playing again in Peoria on Wednesday, March 22.

Tony Gonsolin was originally slated to start this game, but sprained his left ankle during fielding drills on Monday and was scratched.

Tim Neverett will call play by play alongside analyst Rick Monday on the SportsNet LA telecast, along with reporter Kirsten Watson. SportsNet LA will televise 30 of the Dodgers’ 32 games this spring training.

No radio broadcast for this one.

Game info