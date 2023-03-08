World Baseball Classic gets underway, several Dodgers play in exhibitions

The World Baseball Classic officially began Tuesday night with Pool A games in Taiwan. More games from Pool B in Tokyo are scheduled for Wednesday night.

Jose Ramos was the first Dodgers player to take part in the 2023 WBC. He batted cleanup and played center field in Panama’s 12-5 rout over Taiwan early Wednesday morning. Ramos walked and scored in a six-run sixth, but was also 0-for-4, the only Panama starter without a hit in the game.

Ramos, who hit .249/.339/.479 with 25 home runs and a 120 wRC+ across High-A and Double-A last season, was rated among the Dodgers’ top-20 prospects heading into 2023 by The Athletic (No. 11), Baseball Prospectus (16th), and FanGraphs (19th).

Across spring training sites in Arizona and Florida, teams from Pool C and Pool D took part in exhibitions against major league teams.

Freddie Freeman was 0-for-2 but walked and scored in Canada’s exhibition loss to the Cubs in Mesa.

Trayce Thompson had a single in three at-bats, playing center field and batting second for Great Britain against the Brewers in Maryvale.

Austin Barnes caught five innings for Mexico against the Guardians in Goodyear, and walked once in his two plate appearances.

David Peralta is in left field and batting ninth for Venezuela against the Astros in West Palm Beach, a game that started at 3:05 p.m. PT.

Mookie Betts leads off and plays right field for Team USA Wednesday night (6:05 p.m.) against the Giants in Scottsdale, which will be televised by MLB Network. Will Smith is not in the starting lineup.

Freddie reppin' Canada from head to toe. pic.twitter.com/ReKDYOqmap — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 8, 2023

More exhibitions for these WBC teams are scheduled for Thursday:

10:10 a.m. PT: Venezuela vs. Mets

12:05 p.m.: Great Britain vs. Royals

12:10 p.m.: United States vs. Angels (MLB Network)

12:10 p.m.: Canada vs. Mariners

12:10 p.m.: Mexico vs. Rockies

Pool C in Phoenix and Pool D in Miami get underway Saturday.