Gavin Stone, Oklahoma City blown out in Triple-A opener

the Dodgers minor league season got underway on Friday, with Triple-A Oklahoma City getting the first week or so to itself before the other three full-season affiliates begin.

But OKC’s opener at home was spoiled by the Tacoma Rainiers, a Mariners affiliate, in a romp.

Player of the day

Hunter Feduccia followed up a solid spring training during which he led Dodgers catchers in innings (helped by Will Smith and Austin Barnes spending two weeks at the World Baseball Classic). Feduccia hit a three-run home run on Friday to get Oklahoma City on the board.

Last season Hunter Feduccia set a career high with 15 homers.



This year he's now on pace for 150 homers. pic.twitter.com/Tsx757fjbZ — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) April 1, 2023

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City pitchers allowed big innings in three different frames in a 14-8 loss to Tacoma in Friday’s season opener.

Unlike spring training, and really all of last season, Gavin Stone faced adversity on the mound on Friday night. He gave up two big hits, both at opportune times for Tacoma. After a pair of singles and a two-out walk loaded the bases in the second, Jose Caballero’s double cleared the bases.

Stone issued another two-out walk in the third inning to put two runners on, then Colin Moran homered to end Stone’s night with six runs charged to his ledger. Stone allowed only five total runs in five starts for Oklahoma City last year, and allowed six runs in only two months in 2022 — six runs each in June and July while with Double-A Tulsa. Stone on Friday struck out three.

Feduccia’s home run and an RBI single by Michael Busch brought Oklahoma City within two runs, but then Tacoma pulled away thanks to an eight-run seventh inning — four runs apiece off Tyler Cyr and Jake Reed.

Luke Williams, starting at shortstop for Oklahoma City, added a three-run home run in the eighth inning. Busch had three hits on the night.

But though 22 runs were scored on Friday in Oklahoma City, the game was not devoid of defense. In the ninth inning, Yonny Hernández made a terrific dive and throw from third base to rob Jake Scheiner of a hit.

Transaction

Catcher David Freitas, who like Feduccia and Patrick Mazeika was a non-roster invitee in spring training for the Dodgers, was placed on the developmental list.

Friday score

Tacoma 14, Oklahoma City 8

Saturday schedule

5:05 p.m. PT: Oklahoma City (Matt Andriese) vs. Tacoma (Easton McGee)