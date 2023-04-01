 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game III chat

By Stacie Wheeler
Arizona Diamondbacks v. Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It’s a good old-fashioned Clayton Kershaw vs. Madison Bumgarner matchup for the third game of the season as the Dodgers take on the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups

Pos Diamondbacks Pos Dodgers
DH Lewis RF Betts
2B Marte (S) 1B Freeman (L)
LF Gurriel Jr. DH Martinez
1B Walker 3B Muncy (L)
3B Longoria LF Taylor
RF Carroll (L) 2B Vargas
SS Ahmed CF Thompson
C Moreno SS Rojas
CF Thomas (L) C Barnes
Madison Bumgarner vs. Clayton Kershaw on the mound

Bumgarner went 7-15 with a 4.88 ERA and 1.437 WHIP in 158 ⅔ innings for the D-backs in 2022. His 6.4 K/9 and 2.29 K/BB were the lowest of his career.

Clayton Kershaw opens his 16th season with the Dodgers in his 399th career start on Saturday night. The supreme southpaw is three wins away from 200.

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers vs. D-backs
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

