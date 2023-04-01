Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game III chat

It’s a good old-fashioned Clayton Kershaw vs. Madison Bumgarner matchup for the third game of the season as the Dodgers take on the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups Pos Diamondbacks Pos Dodgers Pos Diamondbacks Pos Dodgers DH Lewis RF Betts 2B Marte (S) 1B Freeman (L) LF Gurriel Jr. DH Martinez 1B Walker 3B Muncy (L) 3B Longoria LF Taylor RF Carroll (L) 2B Vargas SS Ahmed CF Thompson C Moreno SS Rojas CF Thomas (L) C Barnes

Bumgarner went 7-15 with a 4.88 ERA and 1.437 WHIP in 158 ⅔ innings for the D-backs in 2022. His 6.4 K/9 and 2.29 K/BB were the lowest of his career.

Clayton Kershaw opens his 16th season with the Dodgers in his 399th career start on Saturday night. The supreme southpaw is three wins away from 200.

Game info