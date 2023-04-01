Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game III chat

It’s a good old-fashioned Clayton Kershaw vs. Madison Bumgarner matchup for the third game of the season as the Dodgers take on the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers/D-backs lineups
|Pos
|Diamondbacks
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Diamondbacks
|Pos
|Dodgers
|DH
|Lewis
|RF
|Betts
|2B
|Marte (S)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|LF
|Gurriel Jr.
|DH
|Martinez
|1B
|Walker
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|3B
|Longoria
|LF
|Taylor
|RF
|Carroll (L)
|2B
|Vargas
|SS
|Ahmed
|CF
|Thompson
|C
|Moreno
|SS
|Rojas
|CF
|Thomas (L)
|C
|Barnes
Bumgarner went 7-15 with a 4.88 ERA and 1.437 WHIP in 158 ⅔ innings for the D-backs in 2022. His 6.4 K/9 and 2.29 K/BB were the lowest of his career.
Clayton Kershaw opens his 16th season with the Dodgers in his 399th career start on Saturday night. The supreme southpaw is three wins away from 200.
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers vs. D-backs
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
