 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

April 1: Dodgers 10, Diamondbacks 1

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler and Eric Stephen
/ new

Trayce Thompson hit three home runs and drove in eight of the Dodgers’ 10 runs in a win over the Diamondbacks. Clayton Kershaw struck out nine in six strong innings, and Andre Jackson finished it off with a three-inning save.

3 Total Updates Since
Mar 30, 2023, 5:03am PDT