April 1: Dodgers 10, Diamondbacks 1

Trayce Thompson hit three home runs and drove in eight of the Dodgers’ 10 runs in a win over the Diamondbacks. Clayton Kershaw struck out nine in six strong innings, and Andre Jackson finished it off with a three-inning save.
Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Mar 30, 2023, 5:03am PDT
Mar 30, 2023, 5:03am PDT
-
April 1
Trayce Thompson hits three home runs in 10-1 win over D-backs
Thompson collected a career-high 8 RBIs
-
-
March 30
Dodgers vs. D-backs opening series info
The Dodgers open the season with four games against the Diamondbacks. Here’s relevant info for opening day and the first series of the 2023 regular season.