Dodgers minors: Hunter Feduccia, Michael Busch, Justin Wrobleski stand out Sunday

Only two games were on the schedule for Dodgers minor league teams on Easter Sunday.

Player of the day

Hunter Feduccia singled in the 10th inning to secure a win for Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, capping off a two-hit day for the Dodgers catcher.

Feduccia also homered in the fifth inning to tie the game.

Hunter Feduccia goes deep for the second time this season and it's now a 5-5 game!

Hunter Feduccia's RBI puts the team in front, 6-5!

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City trailed 5-0 after three innings but completed the comeback with a 10th-inning win over the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s). That gave OKC five wins in the six-game road series, and already four wins in their final at-bat this season.

Michael Busch very well could have won player of the day, but I will talk about him here instead. He singled twice and hit a three-run double, and also walked, reaching base four times.

Bush played first base on Sunday, after four straight games at second base. Thus far this season, he’s played six games at second and three at first. From Oklahoma City announcer Alex Freedman back on opening day, manager Travis Barbary said Busch would work quite a bit at first and third base this season in addition to second, so that will be something to watch going forward. Increased positional versatility would make Busch, who is on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster, a more attractive call-up as needed this season.

Six Oklahoma City relievers held Las Vegas scoreless over the final 19 outs of the game, including Victor González with three strikeouts in 1⅓ innings.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons finally got their first extra-base hits of the season, but it took until two outs in the 27th inning to do so, in another Great Lakes loss to the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s), completing Lansing’s three-game sweep.

Down 4-0 in the ninth on Sunday, Griffin-Lockwood Powell doubled to bring home Dalton Rushing, who walked. Austin Gauther followed with another double to score a second run, but that’s how the game ended.

Offense has been hard to come by so far for Great Lakes, and on Sunday they had no answer for Lansing starter Jack Perkins, a fifth-round draft pick by Oakland last year out of Indiana. Perkins struck out six in five hitless, scoreless innings, allowing only a second-inning walk to Rushing.

Great Lakes scored six runs in the three-game series, and are hitting just .149/.236/.170. The Midwest League as a whole is a big nothing burger so far on offense, with just two teams hitting over .200 and just one (Cedar Rapids) hitting over .207. Five of the 12 teams in the league have on-base percentages in the 300s, and only three teams have a slugging percentage that high.

The Loons are last in the Midwest League in OPS (.406), rank 11th in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage, and amazingly two other teams (Fort Wayne, Quad Cities) have scored fewer runs. It’s only three games of a long season, but offense is basically nonexistent over the first weekend.

Loons left-hander Justin Wrobleski allowed a walk, double, and single to open the game in a two-run first inning. But he then recovered to retire 10 straight and 12 of his last 13 batters faced. An over-slot sign in the 11th round of the 2021 draft out of Oklahoma State, the 22-year-old Wobrleski had a solid High-A debut, striking out five of his 15 batters faced while walking only one.

Sunday scores

Tuesday schedule

4:05 p.m. PT: Great Lakes (Yon Castro) at Dayton [Reds] (Hunter Parks)

4:05 p.m.: Oklahoma City (Gavin Stone) vs. Sugar Land [Astros] (Misael Tamarez)

4:30 p.m. PT: Tulsa (TBD) at Midland [A’s] (TBD)

6:30 p.m.: Rancho Cucamonga (Luis Valdez) at Visalia [D-backs] (Brock Jones)

All four teams are off Monday.

Gavin Stone is listed as the starter for Triple-A on Tuesday, but should definitely be considered to start next weekend in Los Angeles against the Cubs instead.

Michael Grove is in line to start the middle game against Chicago next Saturday, but has allowed 12 runs on 14 hits in 7⅓ innings in his two starts this season, doing nothing to ensure a third start. Given how badly the Dodgers bullpen was and how much relievers were used over the weekend, the team would benefit from bringing up an extra reliever for the series against the Giants. They could option Grove to create roster room, then figure out who starts Saturday later, whether it’s Stone, a bullpen game, or somebody else.