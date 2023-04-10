Dodgers vs. Giants series info and pitching matchups

The Dodgers and Giants meet for the first time in 2023, with the longtime rivals playing a three-game series beginning Monday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

This series ends a string of 13 games against National League West foes to begin the season for the Dodgers, who only play four more series within the division through the end of July.

Last year the Dodgers won 15 of 19 games against the Giants, and their 7-3 mark in San Francisco were their most victories in a season at Oracle Park, which opened in 2000. The Dodgers over the last four years are 27-16 (.628) on the road against the Giants, including the postseason.

This year, with the new MLB schedule, the Dodgers and Giants play 13 times instead of 19. Six of those games are San Francisco, including the final weekend of the regular season, from September 29 to October 1.

Dodgers vs. Giants series info

Monday, 6:45 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Logan Webb

SportsNet LA

Tuesday, 6:45 p.m.

Dustin May vs. Alex Wood (L)

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Alex Cobb

SportsNet LA