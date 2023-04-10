Julio Urías looks to continue his success against Giants

After a disappointing series against the D-backs where they dropped the last three games of a four-game set, the Dodgers are looking to go back to their winning ways as they are prepared to take on the San Francisco Giants tonight, with Julio Urías in place to start the first game between interstate rivals.

Entering Monday’s contest, Urías in two starts has dominated opposing hitters, as he has pitched to the tune of 12 innings, while posting a 1.50 ERA and having not yielded a walk. He has cemented himself at the top of the Dodgers’ rotation as the ace for the present and possibly the future.

Urías, similar to opening day, will take on the task of starting out a series between division rivals on a high note. During the 2022 regular season against the Giants, Urías carried a record of 4-1 in 5 starts, posting an ERA of 0.90 and striking out 33 hitters over a span of 30 innings pitched.

This run of success is critical for the Dodgers to gain any sense of momentum, as their starting pitching this past weekend was lost for lack of a better term. Noah Syndergaard and Michael Grove were rocked by a young D-backs team, as the two allowed a combined 15 earned runs with their ERAs ballooning to 6.30 and 14.73 respectfully.

Despite the setbacks the Dodgers have faced in performance (now sitting with a 5-5 record in the NL West) and in terms of injuries, the Dodgers aren’t phased by the early season struggles, as reported by Juan Toribio of MLB.com. Toribio gives insight on how players such as Freddie Freeman, who missed a week of Spring Training due to playing in the World Baseball Classic, have reacted to some of the growing pains the Dodgers are facing:

“We’ve been together, what, eight weeks now including when some of us were gone for a couple [of weeks],” said Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. “You can’t really pinpoint anything right now... That’s going to happen, but take a lot of positives out of it, go out tomorrow and try to salvage a series.”

