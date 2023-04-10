April 10: Dodgers 9, Giants 1

Max Muncy hit a grand slam and a three-run home run, leading the Dodgers to a rout of the Giants on Monday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Mookie Betts also homered for the Dodgers, part of a three-hit game, and Julio Urías struck out eight in six innings for his third win in three starts in 2023.
Apr 10, 2023

April 10
Max Muncy finds his footing in Dodgers rout of Giants
Max Muncy hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in seven runs, backing another strong Julio Urías outing on the mound in the Dodgers rout of the Giants on Monday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
April 10
Gonsolin won’t return until May, Pepiot hasn’t thrown in 2 weeks
It’s going to be another three-plus weeks before Tony Gonsolin returns to the Dodgers from his sprained left ankle. And Ryan Pepiot’s status remains up in the air with his left oblique strain, as the right-hander hasn’t thrown a baseball in nearly two weeks.
April 10
Dodgers vs. Giants Game I chat
The Dodgers play the Giants on Monday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
April 10
Dodgers vs. Giants series info
The Dodgers and Giants play a three-game series at Oracle Park in San Francisco beginning Tuesday night, the first meeting of the season between the two longtime rivals.