Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

April 10: Dodgers 9, Giants 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Max Muncy hit a grand slam and a three-run home run, leading the Dodgers to a rout of the Giants on Monday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Mookie Betts also homered for the Dodgers, part of a three-hit game, and Julio Urías struck out eight in six innings for his third win in three starts in 2023.

4 Total Updates Since
Apr 10, 2023, 5:01am PDT