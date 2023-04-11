Dodgers notes: Tony Gonsolin, Julio Urías, Max Muncy, David Peralta

Monday’s injury update from Dave Roberts wasn’t all that encouraging for the depth of the Dodgers starting rotation, with Tony Gonsolin progressing but won’t return until May, and Ryan Pepiot still experiencing discomfort in his oblique, having not thrown in nearly two weeks.
To that end, Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register looked at what that meant for the rotation, including Michael Grove getting “more leash,” per Roberts.
Links
- Julio Urías allowed one run in six innings in Monday’s win over the Giants. That lowered his ERA against the Giants to 2.08 in 121 career innings, including the postseason. The Dodgers left-hander has allowed 10 total runs in his last 11 games against the Giants, dating back to 2021, prompting Grant Brisbee at The Athletic to proclaim Urías as taking over Clayton Kerhsaw’s role as Giants nemesis.
- David Peralta’s “Freight Train” nickname is even part of his Twitter handle, and the new Dodgers outfielder has embraced that role with his new team. “I just love the way he plays every game like it’s his last,” Roberts said of Peralta, in Jack Harris’ Peralta profile in the Los Angeles Times.
- Among the topics Jacob Burch and I discussed on Monday’s Three-Inning Save podcast was why Max Muncy was likely to continue batting fourth or fifth in the Dodgers lineup. Foreshadowing!
- Muncy talked about his big night Monday after the game with Kirsten Watson on SportsNet LA, explaining that while he has great numbers against the Giants and in San Francisco he actually doesn’t like the cold and wind at Oracle Park:
"The whole thing for me today was just focusing on getting my body in a good position to hit and letting the talent take over." @maxmuncy9 with @kirsten_watson following his career-high seven RBIs against the Giants. pic.twitter.com/jHyANZD1Fq— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 11, 2023
Loading comments...