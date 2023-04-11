 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers notes: Tony Gonsolin, Julio Urías, Max Muncy, David Peralta

By Eric Stephen
Monday’s injury update from Dave Roberts wasn’t all that encouraging for the depth of the Dodgers starting rotation, with Tony Gonsolin progressing but won’t return until May, and Ryan Pepiot still experiencing discomfort in his oblique, having not thrown in nearly two weeks.

To that end, Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register looked at what that meant for the rotation, including Michael Grove getting “more leash,” per Roberts.

