 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

April 11: Giants 5, Dodgers 0

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers managed just three hits, getting shut out by Alex Wood and friends in the Giants win on Tuesday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

3 Total Updates Since
Apr 10, 2023, 5:01am PDT