April 11: Giants 5, Dodgers 0

The Dodgers managed just three hits, getting shut out by Alex Wood and friends in the Giants win on Tuesday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Dodgers offense disappears again in shutout loss to Giants
The Dodgers were shut out for the first time in 2023, losing 5-0 to the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Dodgers vs. Giants Game II chat
The Dodgers play the Giants on Tuesday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Dodgers vs. Giants series info
The Dodgers and Giants play a three-game series at Oracle Park in San Francisco beginning Tuesday night, the first meeting of the season between the two longtime rivals.