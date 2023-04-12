Dodgers minors: Strikeouts for Braydon Fisher & Emmet Sheehan; Gavin Stone wild

Strikeouts and comebacks were on display on Tuesday night in the Dodgers minor leagues.

Player of the day

In a rare high-scoring game in the Midwest League, Braydon Fisher stood out by striking out all five batters he faced to earn the win for High-A Great Lakes in a game that featured 16 runs scored.

Fisher, the Dodgers’ fourth-round draft pick in 2018, has pitched three games in relief this season, retiring all nine batters faced with eight strikeouts. Dayton centerfielder Caeden Trenkle is the lone holdout, flying out to right field on the first pitch he saw against Fisher on Sunday.

The young ones

At Baseball America, Josh Norris and Matt Eddy compiled the 10 youngest players at every minor league level. Three Dodgers were included, including catcher Diego Cartaya, the Dodgers top prospect now playing for Double-A Tulsa. Cartaya, who doesn’t turn 22 until September, is the ninth-youngest player in the Texas League.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga has two of the youngest players in the California League. Pitcher Peyton Martin, a 17th-round draft pick last year out of high school, doesn’t turn 19 until May 19. He’s sixth-youngest in the Cal League, and will make his professional debut when he starts Wednesday in Visalia. Catcher Jesus Galiz, who just turned 19 in December, is ninth-youngest in the Cal League.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Down 3-0 in the fifth inning, Oklahoma City rallied for another final at-bat win, this time at home the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros). OKC scores single runs in the fifth, seventh, and ninth to send the game into extras, then Devin Mann’s sacrifice fly won it for the third walk-off win in Oklahoma City’s last three home games.

Oklahoma City has won five games in their final at-bat this season.

Luke Williams doubled twice, drove in two runs, and walked twice. Drew Avans and Hunter Feduccia each walked four times, a new career high for Avans. Feduccia matched his career high, having also walked four times for then Low-A Great Lakes on April 18, 2019.

Tuesday’s game was scoreless until the fourth, when Justin Dirden homered off Gavin Stone. In the fifth, Dixon Machado hit a two-run shot off Stone, who also walked four and was pulled before getting out in the fifth. Through three starts this season, Stone has an 18.8-percent strikeout rate down 15 points from last season, and a 13.2-percent walk rate up from 8.8 percent last year.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers led 5-2 in the sixth, but gave up eight runs over the next two innings to lose to the Midland RockHounds (A’s). Lael Lockhart allowed two runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh before he was relieved by Jordan Leasure.

First baseman Brandon Lewis homered, one of his two hits. Drillers outfielders combined for seven hits — three by Jose Ramos, and two each from Jonny DeLuca and Andy Pages, with Pages driving in three runs.

Tulsa starter Emmet Sheehan allowed two runs in four innings, his first runs this season, but also struck out nine. Through two starts, the right-hander has 17 strikeouts and one walk in nine innings, and a 53-percent strikeout rate.

High-A Great Lakes

After scoring only six runs in the first three games of the season, Great Lakes busted out for nine runs on Sunday, beating the Dayton Dragons (Reds) on the road for the Loons’ first win of the season.

Five of those runs came in the fifth, when both Austin Gauthier and Damon Keith homered. Gauthier had three hits and scored three runs in the game.

Catcher Yeiner Fernandez hit his first High-A home run, and his backstop mate Dalton Rushing tripled and doubled as the designated hitter.

While Fisher got the win with his stellar relief in the third and fourth inning, fireballer Jake Pilarski got the save, recording the final five outs with four strikeouts of his own, working around a single and a walk.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Shortstop Jose Izarra’s two-run double gave the Quakes the lead in a four-run ninth to beat the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs). Down 5-2 after seven innings, Rancho Cucamonga scored twice in the eighth and four in the ninth.

Chris Newell, the Dodgers’ 13th-round pick last year out of Virginia, hit a two-run shot in the first inning for his first home run in a full-season league. Newell also singled twice and stole a base. Second baseman Rayne Doncon, batting leadoff, had three hits and scored twice. Third baseman Kyle Nevin also had three hits, including a double.

Luis Valdez, a 19-year-old left-hander out of Mexico, struck out five in 2⅔ innings in his start. He walked three but did not allow a hit or run.

Madison Jeffrey worked around a single to strike out three in the ninth for the save.

