April 12: Dodgers 10, Giants 5

Max Muncy homered twice and Trayce Thompson homered once, three of six extra-base hits in the Dodgers win over the Giants on Wednesday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Clayton Kershaw pitched six innings for his 199th career victory.
Filed under:
Max Muncy hit two home runs in a Dodgers comeback win, in which Clayton Kershaw battled through six innings for his 199th career win.
Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas left Wednesday’s game in the fourth inning with a cramp in his left hamstring.
The Dodgers play the Giants on Wednesday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
The Dodgers and Giants play a three-game series at Oracle Park in San Francisco beginning Tuesday night, the first meeting of the season between the two longtime rivals.