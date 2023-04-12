 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

April 12: Dodgers 10, Giants 5

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
/ new

Max Muncy homered twice and Trayce Thompson homered once, three of six extra-base hits in the Dodgers win over the Giants on Wednesday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Clayton Kershaw pitched six innings for his 199th career victory.

4 Total Updates Since
Apr 10, 2023, 5:01am PDT