Miguel Rojas leaves game with left hamstring cramp

Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas left Wednesday night’s game with a left hamstring cramp, continuing a rough week and a half on the injury front for Rojas.

Rojas beat out an infield infield single in the fourth inning, but grabbed his left leg upon reaching first base. It looked like Rojas was lobbying to stay in the game, even drinking water in foul territory while preparing to run, but cooler heads prevailed and Rojas was removed from the game.

Rojas missed five games last week with a mild left groin strain, and got another precautionary day off on Monday after his first game back. Rojas also left a spring training game with a cramp in his right foot on February 26, though he was able to make his next scheduled start.

Chris Taylor pinch-ran for Rojas and remained in Wednesday’s game at shortstop. Taylor, who started at shortstop all six games Rojas missed over the last week, started this season in a terrible slump with just three hits in 31 at-bats, and 14 strikeouts.

Utility infielder Yonny Hernández is the only other major-league ready Dodger on the 40-man roster who can play shortstop, though he last played on April 4 in Triple-A. Luke Williams, a non-roster invitee in Dodgers camp this spring training, has started nine games at shortstop for Oklahoma City this season plus another at third base.