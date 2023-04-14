Dodgers notes: Clayton Kershaw, Freddie Freeman, J.D. Martinez

Clayton Kershaw has seen mixed results through his first three starts of the young season, and his outing against the rival Giants proved to be more of a challenge than he envisioned.

Kershaw, who has enjoyed relative success against San Francisco, came into Wednesday’s match with a 1-1 record and a 3.75 ERA after two starts against the Diamondbacks. Immediately out of the gate, Kershaw was rudely greeted by back-to-back singles, which led to the Giants tallying two runs, as he tossed 22 pitches in the opening frame.

Kershaw was able to settle into a nice groove through the remainder of his start, as he would allow just one more run and shut out the Giants through his final four innings. It was also the first time this season that Kershaw managed to reach the 100 pitch threshold, a mark he last achieved back on July 9 of last season against the Chicago Cubs.

For Kershaw, his past start was seen as frustrating, mainly due to his lack of aggressiveness early on, as he noted with reporters after the game, as shown on SportsNet LA:

“I told Mark [Prior], I was being a little soft today. I don’t know what was going on. I was thinking and I wasn’t competing well, so I kind of just flipped the switch and got mad at myself there at the end,” Kershaw said. “I just needed to start pitching better. Just stop thinking, not worrying about how to pitch, and just go pitch. I think sometimes you’ve got to kick yourself a little bit to get going. Tonight, I needed that.”

"I told Mark, I was being a little soft today. I don't know what was going on. I was thinking and I wasn't competing well, so I kind of flipped the switch and kinda got mad at myself there at the end. I just needed to start pitching better." @ClaytonKersh22 on today's outing. pic.twitter.com/SaZ9v6wg2H — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 13, 2023

Links