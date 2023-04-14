Dodgers vs. Cubs series info and pitching matchups

The Dodgers are back home to face the Cubs for a three-game weekend series at Dodger Stadium, with Friday night the return of Cody Bellinger to Los Angeles.

Expect a nice standing ovation for the former National League MVP, Rookie of the Year, two-time All-Star who hit a pennant-winning home run for the Dodgers in 2020. Bellinger, who was non-tendered by the Dodgers in November, after two down seasons, signed a one-year deal with the Cubs in December.

So far this season, Bellinger is hitting .238/.298/.405 with two home runs and nine RBI in 11 games for Chicago.

This is the second of two consecutive weekend series between the Dodgers and Cubs, who will also play four games next weekend at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The Dodgers will face a pair of left-handed starters to bookend the series.

Dodgers vs. Cubs series info

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Noah Syndergaard vs. Justin Steele (L)

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.

Michael Grove vs. Jameson Taillon

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Drew Smyly (L)

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)