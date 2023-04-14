April 14: Cubs 8, Dodgers 2

Cody Bellinger returned to Los Angeles, and the Cubs hit five home runs to beat the Dodgers on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Noah Syndergaard struck out nine in six innings in defeat.
Apr 13, 2023, 8:51am PDT
April 14
April 14
Cody Bellinger returns to Dodger Stadium
Longtime Dodgers centerfielder Cody Bellinger, a former MVP and Rookie of the Year, returned to Los Angeles for the first time as a visitor at Dodger Stadium on Friday night, now with the Chicago Cubs.
April 14
April 14
April 13
Dodgers will get their licks against LHP on the homestand
With the Dodgers likely facing three left-handed pitchers on their six-game homestand, a potential chance for struggling Chris Taylor and Trayce Thompson to break out of slumps.