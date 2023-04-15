 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 15: Dodgers 2, Cubs 1

First walk-off win of the season for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen
The Dodgers had only two hits and did not score in the first eight innings. But in the ninth, James Outman singled, Miguel Vargas doubled, and pinch-hitter David Peralta singled both rookies to stun the Cubs on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

