April 15: Dodgers 2, Cubs 1

The Dodgers had only two hits and did not score in the first eight innings. But in the ninth, James Outman singled, Miguel Vargas doubled, and pinch-hitter David Peralta singled both rookies to stun the Cubs on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Apr 14, 2023, 5:02am PDT
Apr 14, 2023, 5:02am PDT
-
April 15
Will Smith to undergo tests, injured list possible
Dodgers catcher Will Smith will miss a third straight game Sunday with a yet-undiagnosed injury. Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers will run more tests, but it’s likely another catcher will be added to the roster on Sunday.
-
April 15
Dodgers find their offense, just in time to beat Cubs
For the third time in four games, the Dodgers offense was shut down. But they managed three hits in the ninth inning, including a two-run, walk-off single by David Peralta to stun the Cubs.
-
April 15
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game II chat
The Dodgers play the Cubs on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
-
April 14
Dodgers vs. Cubs series info
The Dodgers and Cubs play a three-game series at Dodger Stadium at Dodger Stadium beginning Friday night, the first time back in Los Angeles for Cody Bellinger.