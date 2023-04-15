Dodgers notes: Andre Jackson tipping pitches, Max Scherzer moved to Wednesday in LA

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers did not make any roster moves Saturday, and haven’t had a major league transaction since opening day, a rarity in recent years.

That means the same 13 pitchers have all been active for two-plus weeks, including Andre Jackson, who allowed four home runs and five runs in two innings of relief on Friday night. After throwing 55 pitches in the series opener, manager Dave Roberts said Jackson wouldn’t be available to pitch again until the series against the Mets, which starts Monday.

More importantly, video review of his outing confirmed what was suspected Friday night — that Jackson was tipping his pitches.

“I think we kind of sussed it out,” Roberts said, without giving any details as to exactly what the giveaway was. “You’ve got to give credit to those guys for detecting that from Andre. He didn’t make great pitches, but it’s certainly a lot easier when you know what’s coming.”

Also available to pitch in that Mets-Dodgers is Max Scherzer, who was scratched from his scheduled Sunday start in Oakland with back soreness. The plan now is for Scherzer to pitch instead on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.