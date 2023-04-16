Dodgers notes: Cody Bellinger’s pitch timer violation, Trayce Thompson, Jackie Robinson Day

Remember the pitch-timer violation to begin Cody Bellinger’s first at-bat on Friday in his return to Dodger Stadium? That shouldn’t have happened.

Umpires have discretion to allow extra time for certain situations. A notable example of this was Andrew McCutchen’s first at-bat back in Pittsburgh on April 7 for the Pirates, which a long ovation beforehand. That extra time should have been given to Bellinger as well.

Bellinger’s agent Scott Boras talked to Mike DiGiovanna at the Los Angeles Times on Saturday about the violation, which started Bellinger’s at-bat with a strike:

“[Dodgers manager Dave Roberts] was even screaming from the dugout, ‘Hey, give him some time!’ You have the opposing manager trying to make sure a [visiting] player is appropriately welcomed. I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Why are you not doing that?’ Unreal.”

