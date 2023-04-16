Dodgers notes: Cody Bellinger’s pitch timer violation, Trayce Thompson, Jackie Robinson Day

Remember the pitch-timer violation to begin Cody Bellinger’s first at-bat on Friday in his return to Dodger Stadium? That shouldn’t have happened.
Umpires have discretion to allow extra time for certain situations. A notable example of this was Andrew McCutchen’s first at-bat back in Pittsburgh on April 7 for the Pirates, which a long ovation beforehand. That extra time should have been given to Bellinger as well.
Bellinger’s agent Scott Boras talked to Mike DiGiovanna at the Los Angeles Times on Saturday about the violation, which started Bellinger’s at-bat with a strike:
“[Dodgers manager Dave Roberts] was even screaming from the dugout, ‘Hey, give him some time!’ You have the opposing manager trying to make sure a [visiting] player is appropriately welcomed. I couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘Why are you not doing that?’ Unreal.”
Links & notes
- Dave Roberts said Trayce Thompson would start on both Sunday and Monday against left-handers Drew Smyly of the Cubs and David Peterson of the Mets, respectively. It’s a small sample size, but since his grand slam against Madison Bumgarner in his first at-bat of the season, Thompson is hitless in his last 11 at-bats against southpaws. “I’m going to keep running him out there, and bet that the results will line up.”
- With Will Smith expected to be placed on the injured list Sunday with a yet undisclosed malady, J.P. Hoornstra at the Orange County Register reported the Dodgers are expected to sign a free agent catcher to back up Austin Barnes for the time being.
- More on the Dodgers and Cubs meeting before Saturday’s game at the Jackie Robinson statue at Dodger Stadium, from Juan Toribio at MLB.com.
- Houston Mitchell at the Los Angeles Times says every day should be Jackie Robinson Day: “But words don’t adequately describe what Jackie Robinson did or what he went through. They can’t. It’s embarrassing to even try.”
- Michael McCann at Sportico tells the tale of Rockies mascot Dinger getting assaulted and the legal aftermath.
