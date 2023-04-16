April 16: Cubs 3, Dodgers 2

The Dodgers were held to two runs for the third straight game, and the Cubs homered twice off Julio Urías to win on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Apr 14, 2023, 5:02am PDT
April 16
Back-to-back homers off Urías doom low-scoring Dodgers
The Dodgers offense had trouble scoring, and the Cubs homered twice in the sixth inning off Julio Urías to win a series at Dodger Stadium.
April 16
Dodgers vs. Cubs Game III chat
The Dodgers play the Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
April 15
Will Smith to undergo tests, injured list possible
Dodgers catcher Will Smith will miss a third straight game Sunday with a yet-undiagnosed injury. Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers will run more tests, but it’s likely another catcher will be added to the roster on Sunday.
April 14
Dodgers vs. Cubs series info
The Dodgers and Cubs play a three-game series at Dodger Stadium at Dodger Stadium beginning Friday night, the first time back in Los Angeles for Cody Bellinger.