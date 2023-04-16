 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Chicago Cubs v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 16: Cubs 3, Dodgers 2

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers were held to two runs for the third straight game, and the Cubs homered twice off Julio Urías to win on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
Apr 14, 2023, 5:02am PDT