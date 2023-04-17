Los Angeles Dodgers 2023 option count tracker

Major league teams are only allowed to option players up to five times during each regular season, part of the collective bargaining agreement that runs from 2022-26. Here, we will keep track of every minor league option used by the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 2023 season.

This is not the same thing as option years. Each player gets three seasons in which they can use an option year (if they spend at least 20 days in the minors), and sometimes in rare cases a fourth option year. This rule is simply for limiting the number of times a player can be sent down to the minors within a single season, which was seen as a quality of life issue by the Players Association during CBA negotiations.

For purposes of the five-option limit, players optioned during spring training do not count. Only options that happen once the regular season begins count toward the limit of five. After a player is optioned five times in one season, a team would need to first expose the player to waivers before sending them down to the minors during that year.

During the 2022 season, Dodgers pitchers Ryan Pepiot and Andre Jackson each used all five minor league options that year.

If you click on the dates in the table below, you can find more information about each transaction.

