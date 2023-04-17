Dodgers minors: Kyle Nevin’s hitting streak, a wild triple play

A rather sleepy Sunday in the Dodgers minors also included one of the wildest plays I’ve ever seen.

Player of the day

Kyle Nevin had two singles and a double, walked once, scored twice, and drove in a run for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga. That extended his hitting streak to eight games, which includes four three-hit games and two more two-hit games.

The third baseman, drafted by the Dodgers in the 11th round last year out of Baylor, is hitting .486/.558/.649 through nine games for the Quakes.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City managed only two hits in a loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros). Both hits were doubles, including one by Michael Busch.

Gavin Stone didn’t allow a home run on Sunday, but he did allow a pair of runs on three hits in 3⅓ innings, with two strikeouts and a walk, getting hung with the loss.

Double-A Tulsa

Lael Lockhart walked six and allowed six runs in two relief innings, and the Drillers didn’t score until the eighth in a loss to the Midland RockHounds (A’s).

Tulsa trailed 9-0 before rallying in the eighth inning, including a home run by Jose Ramos and a double by Jorbit Vivas. Both Ramos and Vivas had two hits.

Midland stole six bases off three pitchers and catcher Diego Cartaya.

High-A Great Lakes

After a weather delayed the start on a windy day in Ohio, the Loons shut out the Dayton Dragons (Reds).

Starter Yon Castro struck out six in his four scoreless innings, allowing only three hits and a walk.

Third baseman Austin Gauthier singled twice, walked, and scored three runs from the leadoff spot. Shortstop Alex Freeland walked and had an RBI double, his third extra-base hit of the series. Centerfielder Jake Vogel added a solo shot in the ninth, his first home run in High-A.

Fill this out in triplicate

The Loons first run will probably end up as the weirdest run scored by a Dodgers minor league team this season. Dayton starter Jayvien Sandridge walked his first three batters faced, then designated hitter Griffin Lockwood-Powell lofted a fly ball just behind second base. The infield fly rule was called, so Lockwood-Powell was out, but the ball dropped in shallow right-center field. Austin Gauthier scored from third base, but in the ensuing action — none of which was clear on the broadcast — the other two runners were called out by the umpires, trying to advance. Confusion was rampant on both sides.

✅ First triple play of the MiLB season

✅ First triple play in @DragonsBaseball history!



And it's an unusual one pic.twitter.com/vkw5xv9nlQ — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 17, 2023

Scoring on the play was second baseman to right fielder to shortstop to catcher, so 4-9-6-3 on the first triple play in the 24-year history of the Dayton Dragons.

There was so much confusion that the broadcast did not realize a run actually scored on the play until the second inning. During the fifth inning, when Dayton pitching coach Todd Naskedov was interviewed on the broadcast, he said he wasn’t even sure how to describe exactly what happened on the play.

Lockwood-Powell was credited with a sacrifice fly on the play, and later doubled home another run.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes fell behind 6-0 early and couldn’t catch up, falling to the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs).

Thayron Liranzo drove in three with his two hits, while middle infielders Rayne Doncon and Kenneth Betancourt each had two hits.

Juan Morillo struck out three in his one inning.

Sunday scores

Tuesday schedule

11 a.m. PT: Rancho Cucamonga (Payton Martin) vs. Fresno [Rockies] (Caleb Franzen)

3:05 p.m.: Great Lakes (TBD) vs. South Bend [Cubs] (TBD)

4:05 p.m.: Tulsa (Nick Frasso) vs. Wichita [Twins] (Blayne Enlow)

5:35 p.m.: Oklahoma City (Matt Andriese) at Albuquerque [Rockies] (TBD)

All four teams are off Monday.