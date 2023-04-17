Dodgers notes: Will Smith on IL, Austin Wynns, upcoming Mets series

The big news for the Dodgers on Sunday was catcher Will Smith landing on the injured list with concussion symptoms. The concussion IL is seven days long instead of the usual 10, and the move was backdated to Thursday, so the earliest Smith could return is this coming Thursday when the Dodgers are in Chicago.

Smith took a few foul tips to his catcher’s mask during the series against the Giants in San Francisco and felt “foggy” on Thursday’s off day. Juan Toribio at MLB.com has more on Smith landing on the IL.

Austin Wynns was at home in Tennessee when the Dodgers called Saturday with an opportunity, before signing him on Sunday. From Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register, Wynns said, “I was in Nashville with my wife, cooking and I got the call and told them, ‘First flight out, I’m there.’ ... Can’t complain, man.”

Here’s how outfielder Jason Heyward and manager Dave Roberts perceived the wide strike zone of home plate umpire Sean Barber, who called three strikeouts looking in the ninth inning on Sunday.

Jason Heyward breaks down what he saw when he was at bat and more on SNLA. pic.twitter.com/CLYP2yIBs9 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 16, 2023

Dave Roberts didn't agree with the umpires end game calls and explains where the #Dodgers need to improve. pic.twitter.com/0JQiyJMfHx — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) April 16, 2023

David Laurila at FanGraphs explored the Hall of Fame cases for Kenley Jansen and Craig Kimbrel, plus insight on how closers are perceived for such an honor, in light of Billy Wagner gaining steam toward Cooperstown, having received 68.1 percent of the vote in his eighth year on the ballot, inching closer to the 75 percent required for induction.

The Dodgers play the Mets for three games beginning Monday night. New York will be joined by third baseman Brett Baty, a top-40 prospect in MLB prior to the season, after he hit five home runs in nine games for Triple-A Syracuse. Allison McCague at Amazin Avenue has more.

Gus Varland, one of three Dodgers minor leaguers picked in the Rule 5 Draft last December, was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Brewers on Sunday with a right hand contusion after getting hit by a line drive on Saturday. The right-hander has a 2.70 ERA in six games for Milwaukee, with four strikeouts in 6⅔ innings.