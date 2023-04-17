April 17: Mets 8, Dodgers 6

The Dodgers offense came alive with three home runs and did runs, but the Mets feasted on Dustin May and the bullpen on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
Apr 17, 2023, 11:04am PDT
-
April 17
Chris Taylor injures left side, will undergo tests
Chris Taylor hurt his left side making a throw from the outfield in Monday’s loss to the Mets, and had to leave the game after seven innings. The Dodgers utility man is likely to miss the final two games of the series and will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury.
-
April 17
Dodgers come up short, drop opener against Mets
Dodgers bats came alive for the first time in four games, but the pitching was spotty, losing a back-and-forth affair with the Mets.
-
April 17
Dodgers vs. Mets Game I chat
The Dodgers play the Mets on Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
-
April 17
Dodgers eying Thursday return for Will Smith: ‘It’s a progression’
Dodgers catcher Will Smith his progressing toward a potential Thursday return from the concussion injured list. "My number one priority is getting back to 100 percent," Smith said. Plus, how the Dodgers will use Austin Barnes and Austin Wynns behind the plate in their series against the Mets.
-
April 17
Tony Gonsolin starts Thursday for OKC
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin, on the injured list with a sprained left ankle, will make a minor league rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, expected to pitch 4 innings in Albuquerque. If all goes well, Gonsolin will make two rehab starts before rejoining the Dodgers rotation.
-
April 17
Breaking down Mets starter David Peterson
With the Dodgers hosting the Mets, a look at New York left-hander David Peterson, who starts the series opener on Monday night.