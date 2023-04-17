 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 17: Mets 8, Dodgers 6

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Devin Csigi
The Dodgers offense came alive with three home runs and did runs, but the Mets feasted on Dustin May and the bullpen on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Apr 17, 2023, 11:04am PDT