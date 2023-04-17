Tony Gonsolin will make rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin threw a bullpen session and participated in fielding drills on Monday at Dodger Stadium, a precursor to the right-hander making a rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Gonsolin tested out his left ankle, which was sprained on March 6 in a backfields drill during spring training. Gonsolin was one of eight Dodgers pitchers to open the season on the injured list.

Oklahoma City plays a day game on Thursday in Albuquerque against the Isotopes, a Rockies affiliate. Gonsolin is expected to fly to Albuquerque on Tuesday.

“He’ll throw four innings, and we’ll see where we go from there,” manager Dave Roberts said Monday. “I assume he’ll do the four innings, then in another five or six days, do another five innings.”

In other words, last week’s concern that Gonsolin might not return until May might still be technically true, with a potential return to the Dodgers on May 1 or 2, if all goes well.

Ryan Pepiot, like Gonsolin, landed on the injured list on opening day, but with a strained left oblique. Pepiot still hasn’t thrown a baseball, nearly three weeks since his last spring training start on March 28, limited thus far to working out with plyo balls.

“We’re all just kind of miffed at the slow progress,” Roberts said.