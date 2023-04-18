Andy Pages, Ben Casparius, Kyle Nevin win minor league player of the week honors

A trio of Dodgers minor leaguers won player or pitcher of the week awards on Monday. Double-A Tulsa outfielder Andy Pages, High-A Great Lakes pitcher Ben Casparius, and Low-A Rancho Cucamonga third baseman Kyle Nevin were honored for their performance for the week ending April 16.

Pages has torn through the Texas League in the first week and a half of a repeat assignment in Double-A, hitting .393/.561/.750 through nine games. Last week in six games against Midland, Pages drove in 10 runs and scored eight times, including a two-homer game on Friday. With eight walks to go with his eight hits and three times hit by a pitch, Pages reached base 19 times in 29 plate appearances for a .655 on-base percentage.

Casparius tossed six scoreless innings on the road against Dayton on Friday, allowing only two walks and no hits, striking out five, his longest outing as a professional to earn pitcher of the week in the Midwest League. In two starts this season for the Loons, the right-hander drafted in the fifth round 2021 out of UConn has 10 strikeouts in nine innings, allowing only one run.

Nevin, the Dodgers’ 11th-round pick in 2022 out of Baylor, ended his week on an eight-game hitting streak, including three three-hit games, two two-hit games, and one one-hit game for the Quakes at Visalia. Nevin had 14 hits in 26 at-bats with four doubles and four walks, hitting .539/.600/.692, garnering California League player of the week honors.

