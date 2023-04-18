 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: APR 18 Mets at Dodgers

April 18: Dodgers 5, Mets 0

Kershaw wins 200th career game

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Clayton Kershaw struck out nine over seven dominant, scoreless innings to win his 200th career game, and J.D. Martinez homered twice in a four-hit night with four runs batted in to lead the Dodgers over the Mets on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Apr 18, 2023