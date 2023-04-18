April 18: Dodgers 5, Mets 0

Clayton Kershaw struck out nine over seven dominant, scoreless innings to win his 200th career game, and J.D. Martinez homered twice in a four-hit night with four runs batted in to lead the Dodgers over the Mets on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Apr 18, 2023, 11:03am PDT
April 18
Clayton Kershaw’s 200th win looked a lot like so many others
Clayton Kershaw was dominant for seven innings, striking out nine to beat the Mets on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw won his 200th career game, just the third Dodgers pitcher to do so.
April 18
Dodgers vs. Mets Game II chat
The Dodgers play the Mets on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
April 18
Mookie Betts on paternity list, Luke Williams called up
Mookie Betts was placed on paternity leave, and the Dodgers called up utility man Luke Williams from Triple-A. To make room on the 40-man roster, Daniel Hudson was transferred to the 60-day injured list while dealing with ankle tendinitis.
April 18
The Dodgers’ 200-game winners
A look back at Don Drysdale and Don Sutton, the only two pitchers to win 200 games with the Dodgers, and how they won their 200th game. Clayton Kershaw enters Tuesday sitting on 199 career wins.