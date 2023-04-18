Mookie Betts placed on paternity list, Luke Williams called up from Triple-A

Mookie Betts was placed on the paternity list on Tuesday, one of a trio of Dodgers roster moves prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Mets at Dodger Stadium, none of which involve Chris Taylor.

Paternity leave, per MLB rules, lasts for a minimum of one day and a maximum of three days, so it’s likely Betts will be back by Friday, when the Dodgers are in Chicago to play the Cubs. Sounds like Betts’ stay on the paternity list will be on the short end.

Dave Roberts said plan is for Mookie Betts will return to lineup tomorrow. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) April 18, 2023

Betts and his wife Brianna are expecting their second child.

Betts to the paternity list clears room for Luke Williams, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City, giving the Dodgers another player who can play shortstop in a pinch besides Miguel Rojas, while Taylor deals with the left side injury that forced him out of Monday’s game after seven innings.

For now, Taylor doesn’t expect to be placed on the injured list.

#Dodgers utility man Chris Taylor described injury to left side as minor. Says he came out of last night’s game as a precaution. “The last thing I want to do is turn something that's gonna make me miss a day or two into a four week injury that doesn't go away,” he said. — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) April 18, 2023

Williams was hitting .375/.455/.696 with eight doubles, two home runs, and two triples in 14 games with Oklahoma City, starting 13 games at shortstop.

In parts of two seasons in the majors, with the Phillies, Giants, and Marlins, Williams started only twice at shortstop, also starting 14 games at third base, 14 games at second, 18 games in left field and 11 in center. The 26-year-old utility man hit a combined .240/.299/.316 with a 72 wRC+ in 244 plate appearances in the majors over 2021-22.

To make room for Williams on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred Daniel Hudson to the 60-day injured list as he continues to deal with right ankle tendinitis that plagued him all spring. Hudson already began the season on the 15-day injured list, so the 60-day clock doesn’t start now. Rather, the earliest he could be activated is May 29.

This isn’t Williams’ first time on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster. Los Angeles claimed him off waivers from Miami last November 8, but then non-tendered him 10 days later before re-signing him to a minor league contract with a non-roster invitation to spring camp. During spring training, Williams played 13 games at third base, starting six, and played 10 times at shortstop, starting twice.

Williams does have two option years remaining, having used one option year in 2022.