Hunter Feduccia has career-best 5 hits, 5 RBI for Oklahoma City

Tuesday in the Dodgers minors saw one catcher with a five-hit game, another reaching base five times while playing a different position, and a four-hit game to extend a hit streak in Low-A.

Player of the day

Oklahoma City catcher Hunter Feduccia had a career night, with five hits and five RBI in a barnburner in Albuquerque.

Feduccia singled home a run in the four-run first, and doubled home a pair in the four-run third. He singled again in the fifth and ninth, but in between clubbed a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

A monster game by Hunter Feduccia!



He's now 4-for-4 with a homer, double, and 4 RBI!



Dodgers now trail, 12-10, in the 7th inning. pic.twitter.com/wnvnuDd6RX — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) April 19, 2023

Feduccia, a 12th-round draft pick of the Dodgers in 2018, is hitting .407/.585/.778 with 13 RBI in 10 games this season, with a walk total (13) nearly double his strikeouts (seven).

The five hits on Tuesday beat his old career high by two, and his five RBI tied his career best.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Each team had two four-run innings and one two-run frame, but it was the home team that also tacked on single runs in three other innings in OKC’s loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies).

Michael Busch homered and walked twice, playing second base on Tuesday after playing the last five games at third base.

Starter Matt Andriese was on the business end of both four-run innings by Albuquerque, and basically had to wear this one, pitching 3⅔ innings. He allowed 11 runs on 11 hits, including four home runs. The Pacific Coast League can be hell on pitchers sometimes.

Tyler Cyr had the best pitching performance by either team, throwing two scoreless innings of relief for Oklahoma City, striking out three.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers bullpen allowed four runs in a loss to the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins), wasting a strong start from Landon Knack. The Dodgers’ second-round pick from 2020 allowed only a single and two walks in his five scoreless innings on Tuesday, striking out four. Knack has allowed one run in 13 innings in his first three starts.

All five Tulsa players on the Dodgers 40-man roster had one hit. Diego Cartaya had an RBI single, Jorbit Vivas doubled and scored to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, and Jonny DeLuca singled, walked, and scored.

Per the Drillers, at one hour, 59 minutes, Tuesday was the fastest nine-inning game in ONEOK Field history.

High-A Great Lakes

Dalton Rushing drove in four runs, keying the Loons’ late comeback win over the South Bend Cubs. Down 2-0 in the seventh, Rushing’s bases-loaded double drove home three to give Great Lakes the lead. He then walked with the bases loaded in the eighth, one of four walks on the night for Rushing, who played first base on Tuesday.

Great Lakes scored three runs in the seventh and three in the eighth. Centerfielder Jake Vogel tripled and scored in the seventh, then singled home a run and scored in the eighth.

Loons starter Adolfo Ramirez had an eventful 3⅔ innings, keeping South Bend off the scoreboard while allowing no hits. Though he walked six, Ramirez struck out four.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Kyle Nevin delivered the walk-off winner, continuing his hot streak in the Quakes’ triumph over the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies).

Nevin already won California League player of the week, then kept on hitting Tuesday with four hits, including a double, and the last single scored Rayne Doncon for the walk-off winner. Nevin has 22 hits in 42 at-bats in his first 10 games, including five doubles and a triple, hitting a robust .524/.583/.690.

Payton Martin made his second professional start, and once again pitched three scoreless innings. The 18-year-old allowed only three singles and struck out one.

Catcher Jesus Galiz hit his first Low-A home run, a two-run shot in the second inning for the 19-year-old.

Transactions

Triple-A: Luke Williams got called up to the majors, after pitcher Justin Bruihl joined the Dodgers on Monday. Andre Jackson was added to Oklahoma City’s roster Tuesday, but did not pitch. Yonny Hernández was activated off the IL and played shortstop, going 1-for-4 with a walk in his first game since April 4.

Double-A: Infielder Kody Hoese was placed on the 7-day injured list, as was pitcher Jack Little. Tulsa added catcher Max Hewitt from the developmental list, Pitcher Jake Cantleberry, a 13th-round pick from 2021, was released. He allowed two runs in three innings this year with the Drillers.

Low-A: Pitcher Kelvin Ramirez joined the Quakes from extended spring training. Outfielder Gaige Howard, signed by the Dodgers in 2021 as a non-drafted free agent, was released. Howard was 1-for-9 with two walks and five strikeouts this season.

Tuesday scores

Wednesday schedule