April 19: Mets 5, Dodgers 3

Noah Syndergard was solid for six innings, but the Mets tacked on against the Dodgers bullpen. Brandon Nimmo had five hits in New York’s win on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Apr 19, 2023, 5:09am PDT
April 19
A deflating end to a disappointing homestand
Noah Syndergaard was solid for six innings but the depleted Dodgers offense was no match for Brandon Nimmo and the Los Angeles bullpen in a loss to the Mets, completing a 2-4 homestand.
April 19
Dodgers vs. Mets Game III chat
The Dodgers finish off their series with the Mets on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
April 19
Rojas the latest Dodger on IL, with left hamstring strain
Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas was placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, and switch-hitting infielder Yonny Hernández was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
April 19
Mookie Betts, Dodgers shortstop?
Mookie Betts is set to make his first-ever MLB start at shortstop after returning from the paternity list, plus more on Cody Bellinger’s return to Dodger Stadium and the Dodgers recent struggles with their bullpen.