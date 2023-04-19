 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 19: Mets 5, Dodgers 3

Dodgers lost 2 of 3 to the Mets, lost 4 of 6 on the homestand

Contributors: Estevão Maximo, Eric Stephen, and Jacob Macofsky
/ new

Noah Syndergard was solid for six innings, but the Mets tacked on against the Dodgers bullpen. Brandon Nimmo had five hits in New York’s win on Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
Apr 19, 2023, 5:09am PDT