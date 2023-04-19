 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers place Miguel Rojas on the injured list with left hamstring strain

By Eric Stephen Updated
/ new
New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dodgers depth chart is getting stretched thinner than a Fruit Roll-Up, with the latest blow a left hamstring strain for Miguel Rojas. The shortstop was placed on the injured list on Wednesday, with switch-hitter Yonny Hernández getting recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Rojas left Tuesday’s game after just five innings, and has battled left leg injuries all season. He missed five games and six out of seven with a mild left groin strain, but avoided an IL stint, then left a game on April 12 in San Francisco with a left hamstring cramp.

Chris Taylor, who has played left field and third base in addition to his backup shortstop duties, left Monday’s game with a left side injury, and is unlikely to play until the Dodgers play in Chicago, a series that begins Thursday.

Rojas and Taylor this season have combined for nine hits in 72 at-bats, with four of Taylor’s five hits home runs.

Luke Williams, the utility man who was called up from Triple-A on Tuesday and took over for Rojas for the final four innings, starts at shortstop in Wednesday’s series finale.

Hernández missed two weeks on the injured list in Triple-A before returning on Tuesday night, collecting one hit and one walk in his five plate appearances for Oklahoma City. He also plays third base and second base.

In This Stream

Every Dodgers transaction during the 2023 season

View all 15 stories

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...