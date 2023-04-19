Dodgers place Miguel Rojas on the injured list with left hamstring strain

The Dodgers depth chart is getting stretched thinner than a Fruit Roll-Up, with the latest blow a left hamstring strain for Miguel Rojas. The shortstop was placed on the injured list on Wednesday, with switch-hitter Yonny Hernández getting recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Rojas left Tuesday’s game after just five innings, and has battled left leg injuries all season. He missed five games and six out of seven with a mild left groin strain, but avoided an IL stint, then left a game on April 12 in San Francisco with a left hamstring cramp.

Chris Taylor, who has played left field and third base in addition to his backup shortstop duties, left Monday’s game with a left side injury, and is unlikely to play until the Dodgers play in Chicago, a series that begins Thursday.

Rojas and Taylor this season have combined for nine hits in 72 at-bats, with four of Taylor’s five hits home runs.

Luke Williams, the utility man who was called up from Triple-A on Tuesday and took over for Rojas for the final four innings, starts at shortstop in Wednesday’s series finale.

Hernández missed two weeks on the injured list in Triple-A before returning on Tuesday night, collecting one hit and one walk in his five plate appearances for Oklahoma City. He also plays third base and second base.