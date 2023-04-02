Jahmai Jones’ walk-off single gives Oklahoma City Dodgers first win of season

After a rough loss on opening day, Triple-A Oklahoma City got back on track with the first Dodgers minor league win of 2023 on Saturday night.

Player of the day

Second baseman Jahmai Jones delivered the walk-off single in the 10th inning, one of two hits on the night for Jones, who was a non-roster invitee in Dodgers camp during spring training.

Jahmai Jones says thanks for playing!



Jones also walked earlier in the game and scored twice.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The hit by Jones gave OKC a 6-5 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners). Like Williams tripled and, like Jones, had two hits. Bradley Zimmer, who doubled, and catcher Patrick Mazeika also had two hits.

Drew Avans singled and drove in two runs.

Wander Suero pitched a perfect ninth inning, then worked around a walk and a single to load the bases in the free-runner-aided 10th, escaping the threat with a strikeout and flyout, helping set the stage for Jones to deliver the walk-off.

Suero struck out two in his two scoreless innings.

Saturday score

Oklahoma City 6, Tacoma 5 (11 innings)

Sunday schedule

12:05 p.m.: Oklahoma City (Robbie Erlin) vs. Tacoma (Taylor Dollard)