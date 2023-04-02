April 2: Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 1

The Dodgers only managed one run for the second time in three games, suffering another one-run loss Sunday for a series split with the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
Mar 30, 2023, 5:03am PDT
Mar 30, 2023, 5:03am PDT
April 2
Dodgers drop another close one to split series with D-backs
Noah Syndergaard shined in his Dodgers debut, but the bats fell short as the Dodgers split the series against the D-backs, dropping the final game 2-1.
April 2
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game IV chat
The Dodgers finish off a four-game series against the Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, with Noah Syndergaard facing Zach Davies.
April 2
Andre Jackson on 3-inning saves & his Dodgers role
Dodgers pitcher Andre Jackson has three three-inning saves in his first eight career major league games. He talked about his role on the pitching staff and how he turned things around mentally & physically after a rough start to 2022.
March 30
Dodgers vs. D-backs opening series info
The Dodgers open the season with four games against the Diamondbacks. Here’s relevant info for opening day and the first series of the 2023 regular season.