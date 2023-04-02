 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

April 2: Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 1

A series split in LA

Contributors: Jacob Macofsky and Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers only managed one run for the second time in three games, suffering another one-run loss Sunday for a series split with the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

4 Total Updates Since
Mar 30, 2023, 5:03am PDT