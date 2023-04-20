Dodgers vs. Cubs series info, pitching matchups & rain at Wrigley Field

The Dodgers for a second straight weekend will play the Cubs, this time for four games at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Cubs won two of three games last weekend at Dodger Stadium.

Thursday is technically the first day that Will Smith is eligible to return from the concussion injured list, but it doesn’t sound like that will happen right away, if at all during the series.

Mookie Betts is on the paternity list and could be back Thursday or Friday.

Miguel Rojas was placed on the injured list with a hamstring strain on Wednesday, and the Dodgers in the previous two days called up utility players Luke Williams and Yonny Hernández.

Chris Taylor left Monday’s game against the Mets with a left side injury, but pinch-ran late in Wednesday’s game. When he’ll be cleared to bat remains to be seen.

Rain has wiped out one game in each of the last two times the Dodgers visited Wrigley Field, and more rain is in the forecast for this series, with Thursday the most likely day to see showers in and around the game.

Dodgers vs. Cubs series info

Thursday, 4:40 p.m. PT

Michael Grove vs. Jameson Taillon

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Friday, 11:20 a.m.

Julio Urías vs. Drew Smyly (L)

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Saturday, 11:20 a.m.

Dustin May vs. Hayden Wesneski

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 11:20 a.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Marcus Stroman

SportsNet LA